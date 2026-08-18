Han So Hee And Choi Min Sik Become Unlikely Coworkers In Posters For “The Intern”

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled new posters featuring Choi Min Sik and Han So Hee!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

The newly released poster captures Gi Ho and Sun Woo on their way to work. It highlights how different they are in everything from their overall vibe to their fashion. An excited Gi Ho is adjusting his tie with a sparkle in his eyes. Meanwhile, Sun Woo catches the eye with her confident smile as she holds her phone and remains focused on work even on her way to the office. The phrase, “I’m going back to work this fall,” raises anticipation for the dynamic chemistry between these two characters, who differ in both age and rank.

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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