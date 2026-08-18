Hwang In Youp And Hyeri Face Final Crossroads In Their Relationship In “Dream To You” Finale

ENA’s “Dream to You” has shared new stills ahead of its finale tonight!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

In Episode 11, Woo Soo Bin told Ju Yi Jae, “You’re more precious to me than movies,” and asked her to stay by his side, revealing that she had become his true dream. However, Ju Yi Jae did not want to settle for simply staying by Woo Soo Bin’s side. She decided to stand on her own and began preparing to study film abroad, signaling a major turning point in their relationship.

The newly released stills show Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae facing each other in an unusually tense atmosphere. The two exchange serious gazes, their expressions filled with emotions that seem ready to spill over at any moment.

The finale teaser also shows Ju Yi Jae tearfully telling Woo Soo Bin that she will not love him, followed by Woo Soo Bin rushing to the airport after her as she appears to be leaving the country to study abroad.

With the two facing a major turning point, all eyes are on what kind of ending awaits them in the finale. What choice will they make as they struggle with their complicated feelings for each other? Will their romance have a happy ending, allowing them to achieve both their dreams and their love?

The production team teased, “There will be a major change in the relationship between Woo Soo Bin—who was Ju Yi Jae’s dream—and Ju Yi Jae, who regretted giving up on her dream of becoming a film director. Please look forward to the exciting and touching final chapter of Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae, who have run together in pursuit of their dreams and love.”

The final episode of “Dream to You” airs on August 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Dream to You” on Viki:

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