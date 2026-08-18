Kim Hye Jun Heads Out For A Special Outing With Her Ultimate Bias Cha Woo Min In 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s “My Bias, My Boss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming broadcast!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company in hopes of meeting her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The newly released photos capture Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan exuding romantic vibes as they enjoy a date course ranging from a movie theater to a high-end restaurant. Lee Chan wears a hat and a scarf to conceal his face, while Nam Da Reum, who is on a date with her ultimate bias, appears to be excited and nervous at the same time.

The appearance of Kang Ha Gi at the restaurant where Nam Da Reum and Lee Chan are together sparks curiosity. Kang Ha Gi is still under the impression that Nam Da Reum likes him, raising anticipation for the tangled relationships among the three.

The next episode of “My Bias, My Boss” will air on August 18 at 8:45 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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