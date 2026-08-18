Jang Gyuri Shares Her Approach To Playing A Warm-Hearted Violist In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Jang Gyuri has shared more insights into her upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Jang Gyuri plays Hong Jae In, a violist with perfect pitch who can accurately distinguish individual notes by ear.

Jang Gyuri revealed she was drawn to the drama because of its story about youth told through the world of classical music. She explained, “I found the story appealing because it portrays the growth, love, and friendship of young people with music at its center.”

On her character Hong Jae In, she shared, “Music is everything to Hong Jae In. She grew up under a mother who runs an artist management company, so she naturally became close to music from a young age. That’s why music is not something particularly special to Hong Jae In—it is her life itself.”

Notably, Hong Jae In is one of the first people to recognize the extraordinary talent of student pianists Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo thanks to her exceptional ear. Jang Gyuri noted, “Music is her dream and also something that comforts her during difficult times, so I think she would have been more excited and happy than anyone else when she encountered such extraordinary talent.”

To portray Hong Jae In’s deep understanding of music, Jang Gyuri shared, “I practiced the viola a lot, but I thought it was even more important to first develop my sensitivity toward music. So while preparing for this project, I listened to a lot of classical music and went to see performances.”

She continued, “I realized that because classical music has no lyrics, it can change infinitely depending on the performer’s condition and state of mind. I thought that aspect was very similar to acting. Even with the same script, a completely different work can be created depending on the actor’s condition and state of mind when delivering it.”

Finally, she described Hong Jae In as “a warm-hearted person who is bright, loves people, and knows how to sincerely cheer on and support the people she loves.” She added, “She is someone who quietly stays by your side during difficult moments and gives you a sense of reassurance. Although she gradually matures as she goes through various experiences, she never loses her warm heart that allows her to trust and love others.”

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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