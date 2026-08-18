3 Reasons To Watch Car, the Garden, Lee Chae Min, Dowoon, And Tarzzan’s New Variety Show “Take A Hike!”

Netflix’s new variety show “Take A Hike!” has unveiled its key points to watch!

“Take A Hike!” is a “self-hiking” variety show about four involuntary hikers who have never had an interest in mountaineering as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition up a snow-covered mountain. The show stars Car, the garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, and Tarzzan and is directed by Na Young Suk and Park Hyun Yong.

1. Why Go Hiking? The Show’s Raw Concept

Co-director Park Hyun Yong shared, “The initial intention was to create a raw variety show where the cast would genuinely struggle,” explaining, “The [Korean] title ‘Why on Earth Would We Go Hiking?’ represents the honest inner thoughts of the members, who have never had any interest in hiking.”

He continued, “The show began with the question, ‘Why would anyone willingly put themselves through something as difficult as hiking?’ The biggest point to watch is whether they will be able to find their own answers to that question as they make their way through the challenging journey.”

2. Four Unlikely Hikers, One Unexpected Friendship

The chemistry between the four trending stars—Car, the garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae Min, and Tarzzan—has also drawn plenty of attention. Although they sometimes become exhausted and struggle in the face of Korea’s challenging snow-covered mountains, the four rely on and look out for one another, developing an unusual sense of camaraderie that is expected to provide the show’s unique charm.

Car, the garden is the eldest member and “manager” of the hiking club who strongly protests against hiking; Dowoon is the “Minister of Transportation,” willing to drive long distances for the other members; Lee Chae Min is the club’s all-around ace and “Minister of Foreign Affairs,” responsible for keeping everyone communicating smoothly; and Tarzzan, the youngest member, becomes the “president” thanks to his strong sense of responsibility and meticulous planning.

Despite their differences in hiking ability, stamina, and personalities, the four are expected to shine in their respective roles and create unexpected synergy.

Regarding the unconventional casting, Park Hyun Yong explained, “Our top priority was finding people who could show the most genuine reactions when placed in the harsh conditions of the mountains.”

He continued, “There was some awkwardness at first, but their first hike turned them into best friends in just one day. As soon as they struggled their way through the difficult mountain trails together, they became close at an incredible speed. As the saying goes, people become close quickly when they go through hardships together, so please look forward to the strong bond that blossomed between these four in extreme situations.”

3. The Breathtaking Beauty of Korea’s Winter Mountains

The breathtaking scenery of Korea’s snow-covered winter mountains is another major highlight of “Take A Hike!” The show vividly captures the beauty and harshness of the winter landscape, from the dazzlingly majestic ridgelines and sweeping summit views of some of Korea’s most iconic snow-covered mountains to the unexpected challenges the cast encounters while making their way along snow-covered trails.

Park Hyun Yong shared, “Korea’s winter mountains are the harshest and most rugged, but paradoxically, they hold scenery more beautiful than in any other season. I wanted to properly showcase the beauty and charm of Korea’s snow-covered mountains to viewers around the world.”

He added, “Although this is a variety show, we approached the subject of hiking more seriously than any documentary. We captured the mountains’ harshness and beauty as they are, so viewers will be able to enjoy the experience of seeing them in their raw form.”

“Take A Hike!” is now out on Netflix.

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