Jennie’s Agency Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s agency has announced that it will be taking legal action against malicious content targeting the singer.

On August 18, OA Entertainment released an official statement announcing that it is currently pursuing both civil and criminal legal action against those responsible for spreading false information, defaming Jennie, maliciously editing or manipulating her photos and videos, violating her privacy, and posting other malicious content targeting the artist. The agency emphasized that there will be no settlement or leniency under any circumstances.

OA Entertainment also encouraged fans to submit reports if they come across similar malicious posts or content targeting Jennie.

The agency’s full statement is as follows: