AtHeart's Aurora To Go On Hiatus Due To Health Just 2 Months After Return

AtHeart’s Aurora will be taking a temporary break from activities due to her health.

On August 18, AtHeart’s agency TITAN Content announced that Aurora would be “taking some time away from group activities to focus on her health and recovery.”

Aurora previously went on her first health-related hiatus about a year ago, when she sat out the group’s debut activities and subsequent promotions, and she only resumed activities for AtHeart’s latest comeback this past June.

The full English announcement regarding Aurora’s upcoming hiatus can be found below:

We’d like to provide an important update regarding AtHeart member Aurora’s health and future activities. Due to health concerns, Aurora will be taking some time away from group activities to focus on her health and recovery. This decision was made after careful discussions with Aurora.

TITAN will provide the necessary support to the fullest extent for Aurora’s recovery. We appreciate your kind understanding and continuous support for Aurora during this time. We will provide further updates regarding her status at a later date. Thank you.

Wishing Aurora a speedy and full recovery!