Watch: KickFlip Covers Stray Kids' 'God's Menu' In New Dance Practice Video

KickFlip is back with another high-energy cover of Stray Kids!

This past weekend, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment performed a cover of Stray Kids’ iconic hit “God’s Menu” at KCON LA 2026.

On August 18, KickFlip released a dance practice video for their cover performance that offers a full view of the members’ powerful moves throughout the song.

Check out KickFlip’s new dance practice video for “God’s Menu” below!