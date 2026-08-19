'Dream To You' Ends On Slight Ratings Rise

ENA’s “Dream to You” has come to an end!

On August 18, the rom-com drama starring Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and Hwang In Youp enjoyed a slight increase in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Dream to You” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent.

Meanwhile, “My Bias, My Boss” wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 3.626 percent, marking its highest ratings yet for a Tuesday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Mondays).

Binge-watch all of “Dream to You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “My Bias, My Boss” below!

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