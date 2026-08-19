Jennie Announces Comeback Plans

Jennie is set to release a new EP at the end of this month!

According to her agency OA Entertainment (ODDATELIER) on August 19, Jennie is accelerating preparations for her comeback with the goal of releasing a new EP in late August.

Previously, Jennie heightened anticipation for her new album by unveiling tracks including “Less than a Lover,” “FALLEN ANGEL,” and “lockitdown” during some of her festival performances.

Are you excited for Jennie’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

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