Kim Hye Soo’s And Cho Yeo Jeong’s Families Grow Further Entangled In Conflict In “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who have built their public image around being a happy family, become entangled with their next-door neighbors—a married doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—over a shocking secret that makes even an affair seem trivial.

Spoilers

Previously, shocking revelations came to light about the truth behind Jae Hong’s (Kim Ji Hun) affair and the details of the hit-and-run accident involving the children.

With the truth now coming to light, the newly released stills capture precarious moments involving characters pushed to the brink. After collapsing upon learning about the accident caused by her daughter and discovering her husband Jae Hong’s betrayal, Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo) appears to regain her footing and signals the beginning of a desperate counterattack.

Meanwhile, the once-arrogant doctor Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong) raises questions with a striking scene at a hardware store, where she is seen picking up heavy tools.

The tension escalates further as one still shows Bo Sung’s (Kim Jae Chul) attorney Choi Sang Chul (Lee Doo Seok) secretly breaking into Kyung Hee’s home, which is filled with secrets like ticking time bombs.

As the family crisis becomes increasingly tangled with an affair, a hit-and-run, and the concealment of a body, the characters now find themselves on the verge of an explosive confrontation.

The next episode of “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” will be released on August 21 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the previous episodes of the drama below:

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