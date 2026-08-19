Kim Hye Ja And Cha Mi Kyung's Friendship Remains Radiant After 60 Years In New Film

Veteran actress Kim Hye Ja is returning to the big screen after nine years with the new film “Still Radiant” (literal title)!

On August 19, film distribution company Plus M Entertainment announced that “Still Radiant” will be released this October, sharing the first stills featuring its cast.

“Still Radiant” depicts the story of Soon Ok, who reunites with her best friend after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life.

Kim Hye Ja plays the role of Soon Ok, who cherishes the memories of her special friendship.

Actress Cha Mi Kyung, who appeared in the 2025 drama “Our Unwritten Seoul and the 2025 film “The Ugly,” has been cast as Soon Ok’s best friend Jung Im,

Park Seo Kyung and Choi Ju Eun transform into the 17-year-old versions of Soon Ok and Jung Im, respectively, recreating their radiant youth.

Moon Seong Hyun, Cho Sung Ha, and Lee Se Young will also be joining the cast.

Celebrating her 65th anniversary in acting, “Still Radiant” marks Kim Hye Ja’s first film in nine years since the 2017 release “The Way.”

“Still Radiant” is set to hit theaters in October. Stay tuned!

Watch Kim Hye Ja in “Radiant” below:

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Also check out Cha Mi Kyung in her recent drama “A Bona Fide Killer”:

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