Choi Min Sik And Han So Hee Find Themselves Navigating Office Life Together In “The Intern”

Upcoming film “The Intern” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

As a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, “The Intern” is a story depicting an office life that transcends generations and job titles, beginning when Gi Ho (Choi Min Sik), a senior intern with 37 years of work experience, joins the company of Sun Woo (Han So Hee), who has rapidly emerged as a dark horse in the fashion industry just three years after its launch.

The newly released stills capture the unpredictable office life of Gi Ho after he joins fashion startup Wootutu as a senior intern, and Sun Woo, the company’s workaholic CEO. Gi Ho’s awkward expression as he sits in an unfamiliar office with an employee ID card around his neck captures the daunting nature of his first day as a new intern even after 37 years of work experience.

The stills also highlight Gi Ho’s interactions with his new colleagues. Standing nervously before Min Ah (Ryu Hye Young), head of the management support team, Gi Ho creates a humorous twist as if their positions have been reversed.

Meanwhile, his determined gaze beside Vice CEO Young Hwan (Kim Jun Han) raises anticipation for his performance as he struggles to adapt to free-spirited Wootutu while putting his 37 years of professional experience to full use.

In more stills, Sun Woo tries to persuade Baek Ru Da (Han Ji Eun), Wootutu’s exclusive model, at a photo shoot. As the two exchange palpable tension, the moment hints at the variety of events that will unfold at the company.

Another still captures Gi Ho, now assigned as CEO Sun Woo’s direct intern and tasked with driving her, sitting in the front while Sun Woo is seated in the back seat.

The following stills capture the two eventually looking in the same direction side by side and sharing disarmed, genuine smiles, teasing the special friendship between them that transcends both generations and ranks.

“The Intern” is set to hit theaters on September 16. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Choi Min Sik in “Exhuma”:

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Also check out Han So Hee in “Project Y”:

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