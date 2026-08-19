Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan’s Upcoming Film Confirms Premiere Date With First Teaser

Koo Kyo Hwan’s upcoming film “Revival Man: The Red” (literal translation) has unveiled its first teaser!

Based on a webtoon, “Revival Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

The newly released teaser shows Seok Hwan calmly opening his eyes three days after being killed in an attack by unidentified assailants. As the copy reads, “72 hours after death, he came back to life,” the teaser shows Seok Hwan growing stronger with each resurrection, offering a glimpse of his extraordinary ability.

As Seok Hwan is pursued by those who discover his ability to resurrect, the dynamic events that unfold further raise anticipation for the film. His witty line, “Did I die the wrong way? Why is my neck so stiff?” combined with Koo Kyo Hwan’s signature nonchalant charm, also hints at the birth of a one-of-a-kind character.

Watch the full video below!

“Revival Man: The Red” is set to hit theaters on September 30.

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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