Kim Ji Seok Lashes Out At His Wife Lee Min Jung In “OK, Let’s Get Divorced”

KBS Drama’s upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has shared new stills!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

In the newly released stills from the drama’s first episode, Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and her husband Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Seok) create an unusually tense atmosphere. As they prepare to film a variety show together as a married couple, Ji Won Ho loses his temper, while Baek Mi Young tries to calm her husband down.

However, Ji Won Ho’s anger does not subside easily. Instead, he lashes out at Baek Mi Young with cutting remarks, continuing their argument even with people around them. The situation raises questions about what incident drove their relationship to the brink of collapse.

The drama will also reveal the past of the once-happy couple and how their relationship fell apart.

In the image below, a devastated Baek Mi Young is seen crying while holding a knife, adding to the tension. She is captured with a sorrowful expression and a vacant stare. Attention is focused on what drove her to such an extreme emotional state and where the tip of the knife might be aimed.

Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho, who once loved each other passionately enough to get married, gradually grow tired of one another as they face practical problems and recurring conflicts. Then, an incident that shakes both of their lives occurs, ultimately forcing them to confront divorce as an option.

Viewers are curious to see what caused the cracks in their marriage and how their story will unfold.

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is set to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Seok in “Monthly Magazine Home” on Viki:

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And Lee Min Jung in “Once Again” below:

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