Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Form A Special Friendship Through Music In “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

The upcoming drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled new stills featuring Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, and Jang Gyuri!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

Pianists Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo showcase contrasting musical styles. While Kang Pio delivers precise and delicate performances, Choi Jeong Yo stands out for his ability to command the stage with explosive energy.

Since the performers share the same keyboard in “four hands” performances, this style of playing requires harmony, precise timing, and consideration for one another. Kang Pio, who has gone through an elite musical training program, and Choi Jeong Yo, who took a hiatus from music, come to understand each other through their four hands performances and gradually build a special friendship.

Violist Hong Jae In (Jang Gyuri) becomes captivated by the two pianists’ performances. Since the viola often harmonizes with piano accompaniment during solo performances, strong chemistry with the accompanist is crucial. Hong Jae In, who had been searching for an accompanist who could meet her musical standards, discovers a deep resonance in the melodies created by Kang Pio and Choi Jeong Yo.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

Watch Now

Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)