fromis_9 And Wendy’s Agency Warns Of Firm Legal Action Against Malicious Acts Targeting Their Artists
ASND, the agency representing fromis_9 and Red Velvet’s Wendy, has announced that it will be taking legal action to protect its artists.
On August 19, ASND released an official statement warning that it will take firm action against malicious acts targeting its artists, including malicious slander, the spread of false information, defamation, sexual harassment, and any acts that infringe upon its artists’ rights, regardless of the severity of the case.
Read ASND’s full statement below:
Hello.
This is ASND.
As previously announced, we intend to take strict action against acts targeting our artists, including malicious slander, the spread of false information, defamation, and sexual harassment.
Despite this, we continue to identify malicious posts and comments targeting our artists’ appearances and bodies, including degrading remarks, malicious criticism, sexual objectification, and sexually harassing content.
In particular, acts that violate our artists’ dignity and rights, such as making sexual remarks about or commenting on specific parts of an artist’s body, mocking or degrading their appearance or body, and maliciously spreading false information, cannot be considered simply expressions of opinion or freedom of expression. They constitute clear acts of defamation.
We will continue to collect evidence of malicious posts and comments, including those currently identified as well as any that may be discovered in the future, and will take active measures against any acts that infringe upon our artists’ rights and interests, regardless of the severity of the case.
To protect the dignity and rights of our artists, we will continue to closely monitor malicious activity and take strong action through the necessary legal procedures.
Thank you.