fromis_9 And Wendy’s Agency Warns Of Firm Legal Action Against Malicious Acts Targeting Their Artists

ASND, the agency representing fromis_9 and Red Velvet’s Wendy, has announced that it will be taking legal action to protect its artists.

On August 19, ASND released an official statement warning that it will take firm action against malicious acts targeting its artists, including malicious slander, the spread of false information, defamation, sexual harassment, and any acts that infringe upon its artists’ rights, regardless of the severity of the case.

Read ASND’s full statement below: