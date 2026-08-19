Lim Ji Yeon Reflects On “My Royal Nemesis,” What She’s Been Up To Since Its Conclusion, And More

Lim Ji Yeon recently sat down with Cosmopolitan Korea to discuss her recent drama “My Royal Nemesis.”

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era.

Lim Ji Yeon shared an update on what she had been up to since the conclusion of “My Royal Nemesis.” She commented, “I haven’t been doing anything special. I’ve just been taking a good rest. I’ve been working out and meeting a lot of people. I think I was able to send off Seo Ri with a smile.”

She added, “I think I’ve finally learned how to let go of my characters in my own way. Even after the drama ended, I had many opportunities to meet with the ‘My Royal Nemesis’ team, so we spent time laughing and having fun together. I’ve come to realize that once you’ve given a role your all without any regrets, you can say goodbye to it wholeheartedly without feeling sad.”

“My Royal Nemesis” received immense love from viewers both in Korea and abroad, thanks to Lim Ji Yeon’s strong presence, polished comedic acting, and excellent emotional performances. Lim Ji Yeon, who received rave reviews for her comedic acting, opened up about taking on comedy for the first time. She shared, “The character itself was charming, and thankfully, the script left me no choice but to have fun with it.”

She continued, “That doesn’t mean I went into the set thinking that I had to make a fool of myself. Over-the-top antics don’t automatically make something funny when there’s no need for them. You simply work hard toward your goal in a way that fits the character and the situation. And I think that when you’re acting, you just have to let go of yourself. When I put Lim Ji Yeon aside and step into the character of Shin Seo Ri, viewers see me as Seo Ri in that moment.”

Speaking about the experience she has accumulated as an actress through numerous projects, Lim Ji Yeon said, “I’ve learned how to control my emotions, and I’m still studying how to do it better.”

She continued, “Being an actor is a profession that naturally requires you to expend a lot of emotion, so I think it’s inevitable that you can become sensitive. During this break, I cut back on weight training and focused on low-impact exercises, partly for that reason. I also started meditating, and training myself to closely observe my body and mind while focusing on my breathing has been very helpful. I’m currently figuring out how I can maintain this routine when I’m filming.”

Lim Ji Yeon’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the September issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” on Viki:

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