2026 The Fact Music Awards Announces Special Stage Lineup

The 2026 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) has teased special stages in store for this year’s ceremony!

On August 19, the event’s organizing committee revealed that the ceremony will feature a variety of special performances, including fresh takes on hit K-pop songs, exciting artist collaborations, and the first-ever performances of unreleased tracks.

The opening stage will be performed by three leading fifth-generation groups: xikers, CLOSE YOUR EYES, and tripleS.

xikers will perform BTS’s “Hooligan,” CLOSE YOUR EYES will take on NCT DREAM’s “Beat It Up,” and tripleS will perform aespa’s “LEMONADE,” putting their own spin on each hit song.

A special collaboration has also been arranged to celebrate the ceremony’s venue in Busan. TREASURE’s Jihoon and KiiiKiii’s Jiyu, who are both from Busan, will team up for a duet. Under this year’s theme “Shine on, Dream One,” the two will showcase a beautiful harmony against the backdrop of Busan at night.

Adding to the anticipation, xikers and ATEEZ are preparing stages for songs they have never performed on a music show before, while CLOSE YOUR EYES will give the first-ever performance of an unreleased new song.

2026 The Fact Music Awards will take place on September 19 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. Check out the artist lineup announced so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

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