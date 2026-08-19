i-dle’s Soyeon To Make Solo Comeback In September

i-dle’s Soyeon is making her long-awaited solo comeback!

On August 19, it was reported that i-dle’s leader Soyeon will return as a solo artist in early September. This marks her first solo release in five years and two months since she released her first solo mini album “Windy” in July 2021.

CUBE Entertainment also confirmed the news by reposting the report on its official social media accounts.

Are you excited for Soyeon’s solo comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

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