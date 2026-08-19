Hong Min Ki's Agency Responds To Recent Allegations Made By Ex-Girlfriend

Hong Min Ki’s agency has released a statement following allegations against the actor.

On August 19, an influencer known as “A” revealed an image of the certification of contents she sent to actor Hong Min Ki, her ex-boyfriend, with various claims including assault and privacy invasion. Later in the day, she wrote another post with claims of the actor speaking ill of other actors, staff, and fans, assaulting his pet, making unwanted physical contact after their breakup, and more.

Read the agency’s statement below:

Hello. This is Fable Company. First of all, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people regarding our actor Hong Min Ki (hereinafter “Actor”).

Because this matter stemmed from a private relationship, the Actor has, in the hope that things could be resolved amicably with the other party (hereinafter “Ms. A”), refrained as much as possible from making any public response or taking legal action. However, today (August 19), Ms. A publicly posted on her personal social media account the certification of contents she sent to the Actor, along with related posts. These materials contain numerous claims that differ from the facts as we understand them, and they are now spreading rapidly through the media and online communities. Accordingly, in order to prevent further misunderstandings and harm, we and the Actor would like to share the facts that have been confirmed.

Ms. A and the Actor began dating around April 2026. During the relationship, however, the Actor confirmed that Ms. A was continuously staying in contact with her ex-boyfriend. Ms. A admitted—through a letter and private messenger messages—that she met another person while they were dating, and she repeatedly apologized while acknowledging her wrongdoing, saying, “When I think about the pain I caused you, I know I don’t even have the right to approach you like this. I’m truly sorry, with no excuses.” Nevertheless, the Actor determined that the trust between them had been irreparably damaged, and he clearly stated multiple times that he had no intention of continuing the relationship as romantic partners.

Despite this, Ms. A continued to contact the Actor, demanding that he meet her again. She repeatedly engaged in one-sided contact and approaches that the Actor did not want—frequently coming to the Actor’s home and even going as far as visiting the home of the Actor’s family.

This situation continued until recently. Even today at around 1 a.m., Ms. A came to the Actor’s home and rang the doorbell and pounded on the door until 4 a.m. According to CCTV footage we have secured, it was also confirmed that Ms. A engaged in irrational behavior such as placing a sticker over the camera portion of the front-door CCTV so that it could not record and then kicking the front door.

In addition, Ms. A exploited the fact that public evaluation and image are important to the Actor and continuously pressured him by implying that she would disclose false information to third parties. She also did not hesitate to say things such as, “Truth or whatever—I’m just filing a lawsuit; once I file it, you’ll be *,” “You have a lot to lose,” “Even if (you) never cursed, the truth isn’t important,” and, “Once it goes to trial, you can’t do anything anyway.” When the Actor still refused to meet her, Ms. A ultimately sent the Actor a certified letter containing claims that are not true. Today, she went further by posting on social media not only the certified letter but also provocative and false allegations—such as abuse of his pet dog and deceiving fans through his relationships—thereby severely damaging the Actor’s reputation.

Our company will do its utmost, through objective materials and lawful procedures, to ensure that the facts are clearly established. With respect to the repeated acts of contact and approach carried out against the Actor’s will, we plan to pursue legal measures under anti-stalking laws. With respect to acts that damage the Actor’s reputation by disclosing and spreading false information, we plan to take all necessary civil and criminal actions, including for defamation.

Finally, we respectfully ask that people refrain from making indiscriminate speculation about matters that have not yet been confirmed or from exaggerating or reproducing content that differs from the facts. Thank you.