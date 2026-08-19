Kim Min Ha, Joo Jong Hyuk, And More’s “The Table: Day And Night” Selected As Opening Film Of 2026 Busan International Film Festival

The upcoming film “The Table: Day and Night” has been selected as the opening film of this year’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)!

Set during the transition from summer to fall, “The Table: Day and Night” captures the witty, understated, and charming conversations shared by four pairs of men and women who cross paths at the same café. The film follows the chance encounter between Yoo Jin (Kim Min Ha) and Hyeon Oh (Joo Jong Hyuk), who visit the café at different times of day; the unexpected reunion of Sang Mi (Han Sun Hwa) and Young Min (Chang Ryul), who attended the same private tutoring sessions in middle school; the fiery first meeting between Hye Jin (Shim Eun Kyung), a web novel writer, and Dong Nam (Lee Hee Jun), an indie filmmaker; and the bittersweet moments shared by aspiring idol Na Kyeong (Jeon So Young) and her boyfriend Jong Su (Kim Dong Hwi).

The Busan International Film Festival praised the film, stating, “‘The Table: Day and Night’ is a polished film that represents the tentative culmination of director Kim Jong Kwan’s persistent exploration of his cinematic interests, style, perspective, and world. Without relying on excessive setups or dramatic developments, the film thoughtfully portrays each character’s unique inner voice and emotions, as well as the subtle changes in their relationships. This is one of the film’s greatest strengths and virtues. The film also features a talented ensemble of acclaimed actors, including Kim Min Ha, Joo Jong Hyuk, Han Sun Hwa, Chang Ryul, Shim Eun Kyung, Lee Hee Jun, Jeon So Young, and Kim Dong Hwi, alongside promising newcomers, who deliver outstanding chemistry and performances.”

The festival added, “To mark the beginning of the 31st Busan International Film Festival, we have selected ‘The Table: Day and Night’ as the opening film for its lighthearted yet thoughtful approach.”

“The Table: Day and Night” will premiere at this year’s Busan International Film Festival before its theatrical release later this year.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will take place from October 6 to 15.

Watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles below:

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