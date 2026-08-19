TWICE Earns New RIAJ Platinum Certification For Streaming In Japan

TWICE has gone platinum in Japan with yet another single!

In 2020, the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, TWICE earned a platinum certification for the Japanese version of their iconic hit “TT,” which has now surpassed 100 million streams in Japan.

Congratulations to TWICE!

Watch Dahyun in her film “You Are the Apple of My Eye” on Viki below:

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