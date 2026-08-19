August Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from July 13 to August 13.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,844,999. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “So Ji Sub,” “Yoon Kyung Ho,” and “23 percent viewership ratings,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “thankful,” “happy,” and “gift.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 92.64 percent positive reactions.

“A Bona Fide Killer” took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,618,290, while “The Husband” came in third with a score of 6,150,594.

“The East Palace” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,395,652, and “Spooky in Love” rounded out the top five with a score of 4,705,095.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Family Register” here:

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Or check out “Love on the Menu” below!

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