August Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Drama
Aug 19, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from July 13 to August 13.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,844,999. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “So Ji Sub,” “Yoon Kyung Ho,” and “23 percent viewership ratings,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “thankful,” “happy,” and “gift.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 92.64 percent positive reactions.

A Bona Fide Killer” took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,618,290, while “The Husband” came in third with a score of 6,150,594.

“The East Palace” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,395,652, and “Spooky in Love” rounded out the top five with a score of 4,705,095.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “Agent Kim Reactivated”
  2. “A Bona Fide Killer”
  3. “The Husband”
  4. “The East Palace”
  5. “Spooky in Love”
  6. “Teach You a Lesson”
  7. Family Register
  8. “Our Happy Days”
  9. Love on the Menu
  10. “The Apartment Job”
  11. “See You at Work Tomorrow!”
  12. The Affair Was Just the Beginning
  13. Dream to You
  14. “A Shop for Killers 2”
  15. “Flex x Cop 2”
  16. My Bias, My Boss
  17. “Our Sticky Love”
  18. Pearl in Red
  19. “Pachinko”
  20. “You and Everything Else”

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Family Register” here:

Watch Now

Or check out “Love on the Menu” below!

Watch Now

A Bona Fide Killer
A Shop for Killers 2
Agent Kim Reactivated
Dream to You
Family Register
Flex x Cop 2
Love on the Menu
My Bias My Boss
Our Happy Days
Our Sticky Love
pachinko
Pearl in Red
See You at Work Tomorrow!
So Ji Sub
Spooky in Love
Teach You a Lesson
The Affair Was Just the Beginning
The Apartment Job
The East Palace
The Husband
Yoon Kyung Ho
You and Everything Else

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