7 Jung Hae In K-Dramas That Every Fan Should Watch

Over time, Jung Hae In has become one of the most beloved faces in the K-drama world, winning fans over with his boy-next-door appeal and undeniable on-screen presence. Since his breakout role as Han Woo Tak in the hit drama “While You Were Sleeping,” he has continued to impress with a wide range of memorable roles, from the sweet Seo Joon Hee in “Something in the Rain” to more complex characters that showcase his versatility as an actor.

If you’re a Jung Hae In fan or simply looking for more of his best work to watch, here are some titles worth adding to your list.

1. “While You Were Sleeping”

“While You Were Sleeping” involves Nam Hong Joo (Suzy), who can see the deaths of others in her dreams. She has tried desperately to prevent them but has failed numerous times. It is a curse that she is unable to get rid of.

Although Jung Hae In had made small appearances in various dramas before “While You Were Sleeping,” this is the role that really caught viewers’ attention. As the smitten second lead who falls for Suzy’s character, there is just something so lovable about him. His baby-face looks and sweet personality as a lovestruck police officer made him an instant fan favorite and helped launch his rise to stardom.

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2. “Something in the Rain”

“Something in the Rain” stars Son Ye Jin as Yoon Jin Ah and Jung Hae In as the adorable Seo Joon Hee. The storyline involves Ji Ah and Joon Hee falling in love with each other after having known each other since they were kids. Ji Ah also happens to be best friends with Joon Hee’s older sister. Although there is a bit of an age gap between the two, they fall in love and have to deal with the trials and tribulations of their family members being against their relationship.

This was Jung Hae In’s first major starring role and the drama that really put him on the map internationally. His chemistry with Son Ye Jin was undeniable and even sparked dating rumors at the time. As Joon Hee, the adorable younger man who falls head over heels for his childhood noona, Jung Hae In is incredibly charming. His sweet personality and the way he wears his heart on his sleeve make it impossible not to fall for him.

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3. “One Spring Night”

“One Spring Night” stars Han Ji Min as Lee Jung In and Jung Hae In as Yoo Ji Ho. The two start a heated romance despite Jung In having just broken up with a long-term boyfriend and Ji Ho having to raise his son by himself. The two are desperate to be with each other despite their circumstances.

This drama was written by the same writer as “Something in the Rain,” who clearly saw something special in Jung Hae In. While the two dramas have a similar vibe, Jung Hae In shows a more mature side of himself as a single father who falls in love with a woman despite their complicated circumstances. His performance proved that he could take on more serious and emotionally complex roles, and fans were more than happy to see this new side of him.

4. “D.P.”

Based on a popular webtoon, “D.P.” stars Jung Hae In as Ahn Jun Ho and Koo Kyo Hwan as Han Ho Yeol. The two are part of a special military squad responsible for finding deserters.

Probably Jung Hae In’s most intense role to date, his role as the rough and quiet Ahn Jun Ho really shows off his acting range. Unlike many of his previous characters, Jun Ho is more reserved and hardened, and Jung Hae In does an incredible job portraying the emotional struggles he faces while tracking down military deserters. It’s a role that shows just how versatile he can be, and it’s definitely one that fans shouldn’t miss.

5. “Snowdrop”

“Snowdrop” stars Jung Hae In as Su Ho and BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo as Young Ro. The two fall in love despite the political war that Su Ho is involved in, and the story takes place in Seoul in 1987 within a prestigious university.

One of Jung Hae In’s darker roles, Su Ho was an opportunity to show a side of himself that viewers hadn’t really seen before. The duality of his character, torn between completing his mission and protecting Young Ro, was so heartbreaking to watch. He could go from being affectionate and vulnerable one moment to cold and intimidating the next, and he pulled off that contrast so effortlessly. It’s definitely one of those roles that reminds viewers just how much range Jung Hae In has.

6. “Love Next Door”

Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In) is an architect who runs his own firm. He reunites with his childhood friend, Bae Seok Ryu (Jung So Min), who has recently quit her job and is trying to figure out what comes next. Their unexpected reunion brings old memories and complicated feelings back to the surface.

If you need another reason to watch Jung Hae In, let this be it. As Choi Seung Hyo, Jung Hae In gets to show off a more playful and effortlessly charming side, while still delivering the quiet intensity and emotional depth he does so well. From his adorable bickering with Jung So Min to the moments when his longtime friendship starts turning into something more, he makes Seung Hyo incredibly easy to fall for. If you’re a Jung Hae In fan, this is one role you definitely don’t want to miss.

7. “Our Sticky Love”

Ko Eun Sae (Ha Young) is a prosecutor who loses her memory after an accident while investigating a powerful crime syndicate. She wakes up in a rural village, where Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a former boxer, claims to be her boyfriend. But Tae Ha is hiding the truth, and as the two grow closer, Eun Sae begins to uncover the secrets surrounding her past.

This is Jung Hae In’s most recent role, and his portrayal of a lovestruck gangster is such a refreshing change. The role suits him perfectly, especially since Tae Ha is a gangster who struggles to tap into his cruel side. He’s essentially a soft-hearted gangster who wants nothing more than to protect Eun Sae. You get to see so many different sides of Jung Hae In through this character, making it one of his most memorable roles yet.

binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!