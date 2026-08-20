Ha Jung Woo, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hae Joon, And Jung Sung Il Confirmed To Star In “Inside Men” Prequel Film Trilogy

The star-studded lineup for the prequel film trilogy of “Inside Men” has been confirmed!

On August 20, the production company announced, “‘Inside Men: The Birth of the Villains’ (working title) has confirmed Ha Jung Woo, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hae Joon, and Jung Sung Il as cast members.”

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Yoon Tae Ho, the creator of “Misaeng,” “Inside Men” is a crime action story that sharply examines corruption and collusion among the powerful insiders within a cartel formed by media, capital, and political power in the late 1980s. The three-part film will be set in the late 1980s and is expected to cover a prequel story that predates the events of the original 2015 film “Inside Men.”

Ha Jung Woo will play Lee Kang Hee, a newspaper journalist who dreams of breaking a major corporate corruption story but is sidelined due to outside pressure. With his relentless reporting skills and sharp perspective, he becomes a key figure in laying the foundation for the massive power cartel that moves South Korea. His character combines ambition and composure.

Meanwhile, Ahn Bo Hyun will play Ahn Sang Goo, the CEO of an entertainment agency who starts from the bottom and pursues his own success and revenge. Ahn Sang Goo harbors a burning desire to become the best in order to protect what is precious to him in the ruthless entertainment industry. Along the way, he will form intense alliances and conflicts with Lee Kang Hee. Ahn Bo Hyun will portray the younger version of Ahn Sang Goo, who was played by Lee Byung Hun in the original film.

Park Hae Joon will portray Jang Pil Woo, a first-term National Assembly member who has just entered politics after ending his career as a prosecutor. Driven by ambition, he seeks to rise to the heart of power through dangerous dealings with a powerful media organization.

Jung Sung Il will play Oh Hyun Soo, the chairman who built Mirae Group by any means necessary. Armed with immense capital and power, he seeks to stand at the top of the cartel.

Director Kim Min Bum, who served as the assistant director for the film “12.12: The Day,” and director Kim Jin Suk, who adapted “Made in Korea,” will co-direct the project.

The film is currently in pre-production, with filming targeted to begin in 2026.

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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Also watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy”:

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