Moon Sang Min, Shin Sia, Lee Min Jae, And Choi Hee Jin Confirmed For New Rom-Com 'No Crushing Allowed'

Moon Sang Min, Shin Sia, Lee Min Jae, and Choi Hee Jin will be starring in a rom-com together!

On August 20, Netflix confirmed the production of “No Crushing Allowed” as well as the cast of Moon Sang Min, Shin Sia, Lee Min Jae, and Choi Hee Jin. “No Crushing Allowed” is a youth rom-com set between a prestigious all-boys high school and an all-girls high school separated by a single wall, where 19-year-olds forbidden from dating encounter their first loves.

The series follows a group of youths who begin experiencing their first love while attending Jinwol High School for Boys and Jinwol High School for Girls, two top schools that have competed for the title of the most prestigious school since the past. Under the school’s strict rule that students will be expelled if caught dating, as well as an old urban legend warning that “anyone who crosses the wall will pay the price,” the series will capture the heart-fluttering romance and memories of youth that seem within reach yet remain just out of grasp.

The drama will be helmed by director Lee Soo Hyun of “Filing for Love,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” and “Sh**ting Stars,” while the script will be written by Lee Na Eun of “Our Beloved Summer” and “Melo Movie.”

Moon Sang Min will take on the role of Lee Chi Won, the student council present for Jinwol Boys’ High School who is also the perfect model student. Having impressed in “Cinderella at 2AM” and “To My Beloved Thief,” viewers are looking forward to his next transformation.

Shin Sia of “Resident Playbook” and “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One” is drawing attention for her transformation into Jinwol Girls’ High School’s student council president So Ran, who is popular at school for her lovable charm.

Lee Chi Won is good at everything from studies to exercise, and he even has a good personality, so So Ran views him as a rival. Having grown up together from a young age, they will showcase chemistry as they develop emotions difficult to distinguish from competitiveness and heart-fluttering excitement.

Lee Min Jae will play Gong Soo Ho, who has a love-hate rivalry with Chi Won and ends up approaching So Ran for a certain reason. Viewers are curious for his transformation following his roles in “Weak Hero Class 2” and “Crash Course in Romance.”

Choi Hee Jin, who captivated in dramas such as “Heavenly Ever After” and “IDOL I,” will play Jinwol Girls’ High School’s transfer student and So Ran’s roommate Kim Lizzy.

“No Crushing Allowed” will be released via Netflix. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Moon Sang Min in “Wedding Impossible” below:

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Also watch Shin Sia in “The Old Woman with the Knife” on Viki:

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