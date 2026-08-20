Seo Kang Jun And Ahn Eun Jin Find Romance In The Little Things In New Drama “A Love Other Than Yours”

Upcoming drama “A Love Other Than Yours” has teased the chemistry between Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

The stills capture everything from the youthful days when Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do dressed in matching couple outfits and enjoyed exciting dates to the time when they became so comfortable with each other that they could lean on one another.

The two portray the most realistic form of love shaped by 10 years together. Their natural chemistry and affectionate daily life, in which spending an ordinary day together has become more familiar than sharing special events, convey the deepened relationship unique to a long-term couple.

In particular, Lee Mi Do’s back hug as she tightly embraces Namgoong Ho from behind while he cooks symbolically shows how love has become an everyday part of their relationship rather than something reserved for special moments.

The two first met at age 7 and began dating at 26. They have since become a couple who have shared their everyday lives for 10 years. Because they have experienced happier times than anyone, curiosity is growing over what changes may come to a love in which familiarity has become part of everyday life.

The production team said, “The images released today are some of the scenes showing the time Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do have built together over 10 years. Please stay tuned to see what changes the two people who considered each other the most comfortable person in their lives will face.”

“A Love Other Than Yours” will premiere on September 12 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Kang Jun in “Undercover High School” on Viki below:

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And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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