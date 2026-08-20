Han Su A Confirmed + Kim Hyun Jin And Lee Seung Gyu Reported To Star In Hit Sitcom 'Hello, Francesca' Spin-Off

A spin-off of the popular MBC sitcom “Hello, Francesca” is being produced after 20 years!

On August 20, a media outlet reported that “Next Seat, Francesca” (literal title), a spin-off of the beloved sitcom “Hello, Francesca,” which aired between 2005 and 2006, is currently in production.

In response to the report, a representative from MBC stated, “The spin-off drama of the sitcom ‘Hello, Francesca’ titled ‘Next Seat, Francesca’ is currently in production.”

This spin-off is slated to be a mid-form rom-com drama set against the backdrop of a school. It will be directed by Park Sang Woo, known for “When the Phone Rings.”

According to the reports, Han Su A, Kim Hyun Jin, and Lee Seung Gyu will lead this spin-off “Next Seat, Francesca,” while key members from the original sitcom “Hello, Francesca”—Shim Hye Jin, Park Seul Gi, and Park Hee Jin—are reported to return after 20 years, promising to deliver both new entertainment and a sense of nostalgia.

Han Su A’s agency Blossom Entertainment released a statement on August 20, confirming that the actress has been cast as Pi Na Young, a vampire girl hiding in the human world.

Kim Hyun Jin, who is known for his dramas “Cheer Up” and “Crushology 101,” reportedly takes on the role of Jang Woo Joo, a model student whose life goal is to enter medical school.

Lee Seung Gyu, who made a strong impression as a villain in “Teach You A Lesson,” is reportedly playing Yoo Hyul, a mysterious vampire who shakes up Na Young—who had been trying to live like a human—between her instincts and her emotions.

“Next Seat, Francesca” is set to premiere in November. Stay tuned!

Watch Han Su A in “First Lady” on Viki:

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Also check out Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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