Jung Eun Chae Visits Sculptor Yoo Seung Ho’s Exhibition In “Flex X Cop 2”

SBS’s “Flex x Cop 2” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Yoo Seung Ho plays world-renowned sculptor Yoo Sung Won, a third-generation chaebol with immense wealth comparable to Jin Yi Soo. Yoo Sung Won is also a mysterious figure whom Joo Hye Ra has long harbored suspicions about. Following earlier scenes of Yoo Sung Won standing in a reed field and Joo Hye Ra tracking his whereabouts, his return to Korea has heightened curiosity about the hidden story between the two.

The newly released photos show Joo Hye Ra visiting the exhibition celebrating Yoo Sung Won’s return to Korea. Joo Hye Ra reveals a mix of complex emotions as she gazes at Yoo Sung Won’s artwork, while Yoo Sung Won silently stares at her with a cold yet inscrutable gaze. The intense tension between them heightens anticipation for the upcoming episode.

Viewers are eager to find out the real reason Joo Hye Ra visited Yoo Sung Won’s exhibition. They are also curious about how the full revelation of Yoo Sung Won’s mysterious identity will impact the future developments of the story.

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” will air on August 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

Until then, watch watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Yoo Seung Ho in “My Strange Hero” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)