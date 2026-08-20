ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Arno To Limit Participation In Upcoming Promotions Due To Ankle Sprain

ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s Arno will have limited participation in the group’s upcoming second mini album promotions due to an ankle injury.

On August 20, WAKEONE announced that Arno sprained his ankle while dancing during a shoot for external content the previous day. Following a medical examination, he was advised to wear an ankle brace and avoid performance-related activities that could put strain on his injury.

As a result, Arno will not participate in schedules that require performances and will take part in upcoming activities on a limited basis, in accordance with his doctor’s recommendations.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE is currently preparing to make a comeback with their second mini album “UNBREAKABLE : 少年BEAST,” which will be released on August 24.

WAKEONE’s full English announcement is as follows:

Hello, this is WAKEONE. We would like to share an update on ALPHA DRIVE ONE member ARNO’s current health condition and his participation in upcoming activities. On Wednesday, August 19, ARNO sprained his ankle while dancing during a shoot for external content and visited a hospital for a medical examination. Following an examination, doctors advised him to wear an ankle brace for the time being and to refrain as much as possible from performance-related activities that could put strain on his ankle. As a result, it will be difficult for ARNO to participate in schedules that require performances, and he will participate in upcoming schedules on a limited basis. Going forward, all schedules will be carried out with the artist’s condition and the medical team’s guidance as our top priority. We kindly ask for fans’ understanding. We apologize once again for sharing this sudden news just ahead of promotions for the 2nd mini album, and we will announce ARNO’s specific schedule participation through the official schedule calendar. We will do our utmost to help ARNO make a full and speedy recovery so he can meet fans again in good health. Thank you.

Wishing Arno the speediest of recoveries!

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