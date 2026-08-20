Kim Nam Gil And Lee Joo Bin In Talks To Lead New Courtroom Drama

Kim Nam Gil and Lee Joo Bin are in talks to star in the upcoming drama “The Shady Lawyer” (literal title)!

On August 11, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Kim Nam Gil had been offered the lead role in “The Shady Lawyer,” a new courtroom caper drama. In response, a representative from his agency stated that he is “positively considering” the offer.

Following this, on August 20, it was reported that Lee Joo Bin had also been offered a role in the drama. Her agency shared, “It is true that she has received an offer to star in the drama, and she is positively reviewing it.”

“The Shady Lawyer” is a courtroom caper drama centered on damages lawsuits, considered an extremely high-risk, high-return area of civil litigation. Set against a civil litigation system that handles 12,000 cases a day with lawsuits totaling 52 trillion won (approximately $37 billion), the drama follows B-list lawyers who dive into a massive “war for money” and offer unconventional comfort to those worn down by hollow notions of law and justice.

Kim Nam Gil has been offered the role of Jang Do Young, a man who sees the brutal world of litigation as the ultimate gambling table and dives headfirst into it.

Lee Joo Bin has been offered the role of Cha Ha Kyung, a wealthy, privileged lawyer who craves victory more than money. Driven by her desire to win, she joins Jang Do Young as they navigate fierce legal battles.

“The Shady Lawyer” is slated for broadcast on ENA, with filming scheduled to begin early next year.

While waiting, watch Kim Nam Gil in “Through the Darkness”:

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And watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant” below!

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