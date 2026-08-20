Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 Announces Nominees For International Competition Category

The Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 has officially announced the nominees for this year’s International Competition Category!

On August 20, the Seoul International Drama Awards Organizing Committee revealed that a total of 30 titles and 34 individuals have been nominated across the program and individual award categories. The nominees were selected from 352 submissions spanning 46 countries and regions, following evaluations by an international panel of judges.

Check out the list of nominated Korean dramas and actors below:

Program Awards

Miniseries

“My Royal Nemesis”

“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

“We Are All Trying Here”

“You and Everything Else”

Series

Short Form

“My Baby Daddy is My Best Friend”

Individual Awards

Best Screenwriter

Lee Byeong Heon (“My Baby Daddy is My Best Friend”)

Park Hae Young (“We Are All Trying Here”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

The winners of the Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 will be announced in September. The official ceremony will air live on October 8 at 4:55 p.m. KST on MBC and stream simultaneously via the Seoul International Drama Awards’ official YouTube channel.

While waiting, watch “Our Golden Days” on Viki below:

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