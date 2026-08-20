Watch: Zico Joins Choo Sung Hoon And Kim Jong Kook As New Youngest Member Of Travel Variety Show

Zico is joining “A Real Man’s Way to Travel” as its new youngest member!

“A Real Man’s Way to Travel” is a raw, unscripted travel reality show that follows three extreme MBTI type P men on an unfiltered adventure. Season 1 starred Choo Sung Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, and BIGBANG’s Daesung. For Season 2, Zico will replace Daesung, who has departed the show, as the trio travels across Taiwan.

With Zico joining the lineup, the trio is expected to bring a fresh bromance by combining the show’s signature “tough-guy” energy with Zico’s unique hip-hop style.

Newly released photos offer a glimpse of the trio’s chemistry. Choo Sung Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, and Zico are seen exploring Taiwan in matching T-shirts and quickly growing close as they walk around with their arms around one another and share bright smiles.

In one playful scene, Choo Sung Hoon and Kim Jong Kook lift Zico onto their shoulders by the pool as they cheer with their hands raised. Another photo shows the three sitting together by the water and having a serious conversation, raising anticipation for the deeper stories they will share throughout their journey.

Watch a new teaser and a video message from Daesung to Zico below:

“A Real Man’s Way to Travel” Season 2 will premiere in October.

While waiting, watch Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)