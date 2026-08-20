ENHYPEN's 'No Doubt' Becomes Their 4th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

ENHYPEN has hit the 100 million mark with yet another music video on YouTube!

On August 20 at approximately 7:05 p.m. KST, ENHYPEN’s music video for their hit 2024 track “No Doubt” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their fourth music video to do so after “Drunk-Dazed,” “FEVER,” and “Bite Me.”

ENHYPEN originally released the music video for “No Doubt” on November 11 at 6 p.m. KST, 2024, meaning that it took the song just over one year, nine months, and nine days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!

Watch the iconic music video for “No Doubt” again below: