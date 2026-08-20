Watch: Stray Kids Takes 4th Win For “This & That” On 'M Countdown'; Performances By ILLIT, OURBIRTHDAY, And More

Stray Kids has won their fourth music show trophy for “This & That”!

On the August 20 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,286 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included KiiiKiii, WayV, ILLIT, KISS OF LIFE, OURBIRTHDAY, AxMxP, Splayit, ODD YOUTH, ONEWE, Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, Wonho, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, AtHeart, A2O MAY, ASTRO’s MJ, Mashiro, and The Wind.

Check out their performances below!

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

WayV – “Vision Wings (English Ver.)”

ILLIT – “I Got Your Back” (feat. HANA’s Jisoo and Momoka)

KISS OF LIFE – “WHAT!”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

ODD YOUTH – “can’t go back”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji – “i love LOVE”

Wonho – “Answer”

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi – “Bish Bash Bosh”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

A2O MAY – “B.B.B(Bigger Badder Better) + Love Got Me Ooh”

ASTRO’s MJ – “Ghosting”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE” (feat. Bobby)

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”