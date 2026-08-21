Watch: Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, And More Embark On Their “100 Days Of Deception” In First Script Reading

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days Of Deception” has unveiled photos and a video clip from its first script reading!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The drama follows Lee Ga Gyeong (Kim You Jung), Gyeongseong’s (present-day Seoul) top pickpocket, who infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea disguised as an interpreter trainee. There, she becomes entangled with Kim Tae Woong, also known as Sato Hideo (Park Jinyoung), the newly appointed interpreter of the Government-General and the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the organization.

The script reading was attended by director Yoo In Shik, writer Ryu Bo Ri, and cast members including Kim You Jung, Park Jinyoung, Kim Hyun Joo, Lee Moo Saeng, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Ki Young, Choi Duk Moon, Seo Jeong Yeon, Kim In Kwon, and more.

At the script reading, the cast and production team first observed a moment of silence to honor the sacrifices of Korean independence activists before beginning the session.

Kim Yoo Jung plays Lee Ga Gyeong, Gyeongseong’s top pickpocket who disguises herself as an interpreter trainee to infiltrate the Japanese Government-General of Korea. She portrays the character’s wide range of emotions, from a bold young woman dreaming of going to America to someone who gradually changes as she faces a series of crises after becoming a spy for the independence group Gugukdan.

Park Jinyoung plays Sato Hideo, also known as Kim Tae Woong, the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea and a newly appointed interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Fluent in three languages, Kim Tae Woong appears to be a polished elite interpreter on the outside, but secretly carries a deep sorrow that he cannot share with anyone.

Kim Hyun Joo takes on the role of Yoo So Ran, a sniper for Gugukdan, an anti-Japanese resistance group, who takes up arms in pursuit of revenge. While carrying out a mission to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu), Yoo So Ran offers Lee Ga Gyeong a life-or-death deal, making her a pivotal character in the story.

Lee Moo Saeng transforms into Yoo Philip, a Gyeongseong correspondent for an American news agency. Using his position as a journalist, he pressures the Inspector-General of Korea while secretly serving as a member of Gugukdan and maintaining a fake marriage while concealing his feelings for Yoo So Ran.

Jin Sun Kyu plays Sato Shinichi, the second-highest-ranking official at the Japanese Government-General of Korea and Gugukdan’s first assassination target. An ambitious man who will stop at nothing to achieve success and advance his career, Jin Sun Kyu brings an intimidating presence to the character with his cold gaze and stern manner of speaking.

The drama is further bolstered by a talented supporting cast. Lee Ki Young plays Kim Seung Eok, the head of Korea’s largest textile company; Seo Jeong Yeon plays Ryu Gwan Sil, Sato’s Korean housekeeper; Kim Do Hyun plays Suzuki, an English interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea; Go Han Min plays Mitarai, an official at the Government-General; Kim Joong Hee plays Fukuda, head of the Government-General’s Security Bureau; Kouri Yuka plays Yamada, Sato’s secretary, and Hong Sa Bin plays Inoma, Lee Ga Gyeong’s pickpocketing partner.

The actors portraying members of Gugukdan are another key part of the cast. Choi Duk Moon plays Kwak Woon Hak, Kim In Kwon plays Han Cheol Ryong, Jeon Seok Chan plays Kim Chi Geon, Jeon Yung Beob plays Song Jeon, Kim Dong Young plays Park Se Hwan, Lee Do Goon plays Jang Jung Yeop, Park Jung Yeon plays Kim Myung Nam, Lee Sun plays Lee Young Bok, and Ko Se Bin plays Hwang Gyu Young.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below:

The production team commented, “It was a meaningful time to reflect on the significance and message of the drama from our very first meeting. We hope the sincerity of everyone involved, both the cast and crew, reaches viewers in its entirety. We are bringing you the story of ordinary people who never lost sight of the light of hope that is independence during the dark era of Japanese colonial rule.”

“100 Days Of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung in “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Jinyoung’s film “Hi-Five”:

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