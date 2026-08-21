Ahn Bo Hyun And Jung Eun Chae Hunt For The Inside Scoop To Crack A Murder Case In “Flex x Cop 2”

Ahn Bo Hyun is enlisting hotel room attendants as his secret informants in “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

Spoilers

In tonight’s new episode, Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra investigate a mysterious murder at the Rosebud Hotel on White Day, uncovering a tangled web of affairs and jealousy behind the crime.

As they work to uncover the motive, Jin Yi Soo focuses on gathering inside information from the hotel staff, particularly the room attendants who know every corner of the hotel and all the secrets that come with it. He personally visits their break room, winning them over with his easygoing charm and smooth talk. He even brings an assortment of fancy hotel desserts, throwing them a full-on “tribute party” in true Jin Yi Soo fashion.

Newly released stills show the room attendants completely won over by Jin Yi Soo’s charm. They eagerly fill him in on the hotel’s secret and shocking behind-the-scenes stories, while he listens intently, making sure not to miss a single detail.

Meanwhile, Joo Hye Ra looks on with a satisfied smile as she watches Jin Yi Soo effortlessly bond with the room attendants, raising anticipation for the warm and humorous investigation to come.

What rumors and hidden truths will Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra uncover—and what really happened in the Rosebud Hotel murder that turned White Day bloody?

The next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” airs on August 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

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