Shin Seung Ho Is A Mysterious Figure With Power To Control Anyone Except Koo Kyo Hwan In “Reawaken Man: The Red”

The upcoming film “Reawaken Man: The Red” has unveiled the first of Shin Seung Ho’s character!

Based on a webtoon, “Reawaken Man: The Red” follows Seok Hwan (Koo Kyo Hwan), an unemployed job seeker whose only qualification is his unfounded confidence. After dying, he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later. As he learns about his extraordinary power, he becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit.

Shin Seung Ho plays Black, a mysterious figure who relentlessly pursues Seok Hwan after discovering his ability to resurrect. Black has a special ability that allows him to control others and make them act according to his will, making him a formidable presence. However, when he discovers that his power has no effect on Seok Hwan, the two become locked in a tense confrontation.

Shin Seung Ho portrays Black’s intimidating character through a restrained performance that captures both his ability to manipulate others and his cold, emotionless demeanor. He also takes on action scenes opposite Koo Kyo Hwan, adding to the film’s tension and spectacle.

Shin Seung Ho also went to great lengths to develop the character’s unique, intimidating aura. Director Baek Jong Yul praised the actor, saying, “Shin Seung Ho spent a long time meticulously preparing his lines, pronunciation, and vocal tone, and that process played a major role in creating Black’s atmosphere.”

The actor is said to have worked extensively to develop a voice and manner of speaking that suited Black’s personality, while also delivering his English and Japanese lines with ease.

“Reawaken Man: The Red” will hit theaters on September 30.

In the meantime, watch Shin Seung Ho in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki below:

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