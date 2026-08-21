Watch: Stray Kids Takes 5th Win For “This & That” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By ENHYPEN, Mimi, And More

Stray Kids has won their fifth music show trophy for “This & That”!

On the August 21 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,436 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE, Kim Jae Joong, ASTRO’s MJ, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, Wonho, OURBIRTHDAY, AxMxP, Splayit, ODD YOUTH, ONEWE, AtHeart, Mashiro, A.C.E’s Junhee, and RED OOPART.

Watch the performances below:

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

KISS OF LIFE – “WHAT!”

Kim Jae Joong – “Tonight”

ASTRO’s MJ – “Ghosting”

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi – “Bish Bash Bosh”

Wonho – “Answer”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY” and “Hungry”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

ODD YOUTH – “can’t go back”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE” (feat. Bobby)

A.C.E’s Junhee – “GET OUT (Feat. WOW)”

RED OOPART – “U WHO”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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