Watch: Stray Kids Takes 5th Win For “This & That” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By ENHYPEN, Mimi, And More

Watch: Stray Kids Takes 5th Win For “This & That” On "Music Bank"; Performances By ENHYPEN, Mimi, And More

Music
Aug 21, 2026
by M Lim

Stray Kids has won their fifth music show trophy for “This & That”!

On the August 21 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were Stray Kids’ “This & That” and KiiiKiii’s “Pop Off Pop Off.” Stray Kids ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,436 points.

Congratulations to Stray Kids! Watch the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included ENHYPEN, KiiiKiii, KISS OF LIFE, Kim Jae Joong, ASTRO’s MJ, OH MY GIRL’s Mimi, Wonho, OURBIRTHDAY, AxMxP, Splayit, ODD YOUTH, ONEWE, AtHeart, Mashiro, A.C.E’s Junhee, and RED OOPART.

Watch the performances below:

ENHYPEN – “Bloody Paradise”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

KISS OF LIFE – “WHAT!”

Kim Jae Joong – “Tonight”

ASTRO’s MJ – “Ghosting”

OH MY GIRL’s Mimi – “Bish Bash Bosh”

Wonho – “Answer”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY” and “Hungry”

AxMxP – “10 Reasons to Date Me”

Splayit – “Last Bus”

ODD YOUTH – “can’t go back”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

AtHeart – “3!4!”

Mashiro – “HOTLINE” (feat. Bobby)

A.C.E’s Junhee – “GET OUT (Feat. WOW)”

RED OOPART – “U WHO”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

A.C.E
ASTRO
AtHeart
AxMxP
ENHYPEN
Junhee (A.C.E)
KiiiKiii
Kim Jae Joong
KISS OF LIFE
Mashiro
Mimi
MJ (ASTRO)
Music Bank
ODD YOUTH
Oh My Girl
ONEWE
OURBIRTHDAY
RED OOPART
Splayit
Stray Kids
Wonho

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read