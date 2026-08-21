Yoon Kyung Ho Reveals How He Helped Shape His Ruthless Fixer Character In “Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”

Yoon Kyung Ho has shared insights into his upcoming movie “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub”!

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” follows Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han), who thought he had everything after building a thriving online casino empire, until his best friend Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won) takes it all away. When fate reunites them in the world of global gambling, the former friends face off in a high-stakes game of revenge.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Jo Joong Hwan, an international fixer who not only handles jobs for his clients but also takes care of the cleanup afterward. He has Abraham (Swings) working under him.

Yoon Kyung Ho’s casting began with a lengthy text message from director Choi Kook Hee. Yoon Kyung Ho shared, “The director told me that Jo Joong Hwan is an important character who carries the beginning and end of the story, and that he really wanted me to play the role. I was happy to hear that, but I also prepared for it with a strong sense of responsibility.”

The actor also contributed his own ideas to the development of Jo Joong Hwan, particularly the character’s distinctive way of speaking, which has already left an impression in the trailer.

Yoon Kyung Ho shared that when he first saw Jo Joong Hwan’s slicked-back hairstyle, he began thinking about the character’s past and background. He suggested incorporating elements of the Pyeongyang and Pyeongan Province dialects, explaining that it could add more depth to a character who had made his way from North Korea to Vietnam. He then brought the idea directly to director Choi Kook Hee on set.

Yoon Kyung Ho explained, “I wanted him to be someone who has been through all kinds of hardships, though no one knows where he started or how he eventually ended up in Vietnam.”

Newly released stills capture Jo Joong Hwan sitting inside a car under Vietnam’s harsh sunlight, staring ahead with a chilling gaze.

“Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” will premiere on September 23.

In the meantime, watch the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack”:

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