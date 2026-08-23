5 Reasons To Watch Magical Mystery Taiwanese BL 'Connecting To You'

Hailing from Taiwan, new BL “Connecting to You” tells the story of Lin Chia Kai (Chiu Yi Tai), an average guy except for the fact that he has the supernatural ability to see relationship threads between people. Trying to solve the mystery behind his powers, he ends up working as a psychic police consultant for a skeptical (but very cute) cop, Wu Da Wei (Liu Yu Ren).

Though Chia Kai has never quite understood why he has these strange abilities, the biggest mystery is why he’s never once had a single thread form with anyone. That’s where the plot thickens: his very first thread suddenly appears not days after meeting Da Wei.

Alongside his troublemaking best friend and a cop who suspects him, Chia Kai’s on a mission to figure out what his first thread means while using his abilities to find the truth in relationships.

If you haven’t already pressed play, these are five reasons to start watching “Connecting to You”:

Warning: light spoilers from the first episodes!

1. The lore of the threads

University student and jack-of-all-trades part-timer Chia Kai can see the color-coded relationship threads between the people around him. The origins of his power are a mystery, but it’s a seriously cool icebreaker. The premise feels adjacent to the classic K-drama “The Girl Who Sees Smells” or the more recent Japanese BL “Cherry Magic!“

Now grab your pen and paper, because the threads have their own lore: red represents love, green represents family, yellow represents friendship, and blue represents hostility. There are also meanings behind how thick or thin a line is. Every thread has its own meaning, and when it comes to love and relationships, every color is a clue.

Thanks to his abilities, Chia Kai is able to pick up on lies, suspicious behaviors, love (or the lack thereof), and so much more. He’s basically psychic with an expertise in relationships. Currently studying in the psychology department, his mysterious abilities seem perfectly suited for his career choice.

2. The “what are we?” mystery between the leads

However, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies for Chia Kai. His abilities and his innate desire to help others often get him into difficult situations. One such situation is where the story takes off.

Trying to help a woman named Xiao Yu, he gets into a misunderstanding and is mistaken for the culprit. This leads to a rather non-ideal meet-cute with police officer Da Wei. Maybe it’s all fate, but Chia Kai definitely has a rough night for the sake of it.

Da Wei is a rational, by-the-book cop who doesn’t believe in fortune telling nor the supernatural. Da Wei thinks Chia Kai’s abilities are a scam and makes it his mission to investigate him and find out the truth.

The real surprise comes soon after their first meeting. Out of nowhere, Chia Kai forms his first connection with none other than the cop who does not believe him. However, the thread is a silvery grey color that he’s never seen before. What could it mean?

3. The peak best-friend energy

Chia Kai’s abilities aren’t just for spontaneously helping a bystander in distress. With the encouragement of his best friend, he also puts them to profitable work, whether he wants to or not.

At his university, Chia Kai is known as the mascot of the psychic medium club, for which he gives advice to paying visitors, mostly about love, with his best friend, Nan (Lin Da Her). Nan’s the club president (“ring leader” might be more accurate!) who doesn’t mind milking his best pal’s supernatural gifts to make some extra income, which, if you’ve ever lived on your own or attended college, you can’t fault him for.

Chia Kai’s powers get him into all sorts of situations, but his best friend is usually leading the way toward the chaos that follows him. This comedic duo, despite all the trouble they get into, feels like an honest, ride-or-die friendship that you can’t help but admire and laugh at.

About 75 percent of this show’s great humor can be traced back to Nan, so he deserves extra credit. If you’ve seen Lin Da Her in “Secrets in the Hot Spring,” you’re probably already familiar with how well he pulls off slapstick humor and a silly but reliable sidekick role.

4. Crime-fighting with a Scooby-Doo ensemble

When the thread appears between Chia Kai and Da Wei, he wants to stick around and uncover what it means, so he offers his assistance in solving cases. Da Wei wants nothing of the sort, but having already proven his intuitions can work, the chief hires Chia Kai as a police consultant.

That means crime-fighting with superpowers is on the agenda, so it feels so fitting that the main characters are very Scooby-Doo coded. Think street chases, poorly chosen disguises, and minor brawls that look like a comedy skit rather than an actual fight.

Chia Kai has a sixth sense that can be extremely valuable in criminal investigations, and even though not everyone at the police station believes it (namely Da Wei), he’s determined to help people with his gifts. It’s this determination that connects him to Da Wei and another important character, Xiao Yu.

When the main characters come together, it creates a hilariously odd group: a lovesick girl with a strong punch, a cop who suspects everyone, a timid guy with magical abilities, and his troublemaking, trusty best friend.

The perfect thing about this show is that there are no perfect characters. Every character is relatable, lovable, and human. Even if this group feels mismatched, the found family is so strong. They’re out to follow threads and solve mysteries, and it’s definitely going to get silly.

5. It’s unseriousness done right

The premise of sensing relationships and feelings through visible color-coded threads has the potential to be very emotional and enlightening (and it often is), but this show is also an expert on chaotic energy and comedy.

For one, even though he just wants to help, bad luck and sticky situations seem to follow the lead wherever he goes. His best friend doesn’t help in that department either.

The humor in “Connecting to You” feels akin to “Cherry Magic!” or another recent BL from Taiwan, “Wishing Upon the Shooting Stars.” It’s a different premise, but it’s the same perfect in-between of heartfelt and hilarious.

If you want to know why the lead gets the nickname “Mr. Pervert,” see romantic fortune‑telling gone terribly wrong, and sit in on very unserious friendship team meetings over burgers, you’ll have to watch this show for yourself. Just know that when a thread emerges, or the best friends get scheming, you can expect comedy and chaos to follow.

If this drama is anything, it’s multi-talented: you can expect a watch with comfort, humor, friendship, love, and a little bit of magic.

Start watching “Connecting to You” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “Connecting to You,” “After Moving Seats, The Boy Behind Me Has A Crush On Me,” “Don’t Be Too Emotional,” “Mr. Kill,” “Be My Player Two,” and “A Bona Fide Killer.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” “Mr. Fanboy,” and “The Love Matter.”