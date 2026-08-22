August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Aug 22, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 22 to August 22.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,577,564, marking a 28.26 percent increase in their score since July.

BTS took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,627,924, while Lim Young Woong ranked third with a score of 5,297,180.

CORTIS rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,142,587, marking a 0.45 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, ATEEZ shot to fifth place for August with a brand reputation index of 3,490,310.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. CORTIS
  5. ATEEZ
  6. Park Ji Hyeon
  7. BIGBANG
  8. PSY
  9. BLACKPINK
  10. Lee Chan Won
  11. IVE
  12. Jang Han Byul
  13. Seongri
  14. HANRORO
  15. aespa
  16. Kim Yong Bin
  17. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  18. Hearts2Hearts
  19. Car, the garden
  20. Yena
  21. Stray Kids
  22. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  23. John Park
  24. AKMU
  25. ILLIT
  26. I.O.I
  27. KiiiKiii
  28. SEVENTEEN
  29. TWICE
  30. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
Car the garden
Girls' Generation
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
IVE
Jang Han Byul
John Park
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
MAMAMOO
Park Ji Hyeon
PSY
RESCENE
Seongri
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyeon
TWICE
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena

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