August Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from July 22 to August 22.

RESCENE topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 8,577,564, marking a 28.26 percent increase in their score since July.

BTS took second place with a brand reputation index of 6,627,924, while Lim Young Woong ranked third with a score of 5,297,180.

CORTIS rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,142,587, marking a 0.45 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, ATEEZ shot to fifth place for August with a brand reputation index of 3,490,310.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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