'Flex X Cop 2' Rises To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'A Bona Fide Killer' Heads Into 2nd Half At No. 1

On August 21, “Flex x Cop 2” achieved its highest viewership ratings of the season thus far. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent, marking a new personal record for Season 2.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer,” which airs in the same time slot, remained the most-watched miniseries of Friday. The drama wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 9.7 percent.

“A Bona Fide Killer” was also the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned a rating of 3.7 percent.

Watch full episodes of “A Bona Fide Killer” on Viki below:

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