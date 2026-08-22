Park Eun Bin Is Ready To Bare Her Fangs In 'Spooky In Love'

Get ready for an impressive counterattack by Park Eun Bin on the next episode of “Spooky in Love”!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) succeeded in defending her CEO position from her greedy relatives by personally stepping up to persuade shareholders. However, Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu)’s twisted desire led him to join forces with her enemies and frame her for bribery, even taking their battle to the press in an attempt to sway public opinion against her.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, the cornered Cheon Yeo Ri will bare her fangs and launch a fierce counterattack that will humble her adversaries. Cheon Yeo Ri, who has been quietly gathering evidence of the corruption within Reina Group, will now use that evidence to expose her enemies’ misdeeds and refute the allegations against her.

Additionally, Cheon Yeo Ri will change her public image by responding confidently to the press and the attacks of the prosecution, which is aggressively painting her as the culprit. Newly released stills from the episode show Cheon Yeo Ri appearing with her lawyer at the prosecutor’s office, where she calmly fields questions from both reporters and prosecutor Im Seo Hyun (Im Chae Young).

To find out what moves Cheon Yeo Ri will make to protect herself and her company against Kang Min Hwan’s attacks, tune in to the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 22 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?” below:

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