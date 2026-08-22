Jung Eun Chae Makes Herself At Home On Ahn Bo Hyun's Private Jet In 'Flex X Cop 2'

It looks as though Jung Eun Chae has fully adapted to Ahn Bo Hyun’s signature investigation style on “Flex x Cop 2”!

In Season 2 of SBS’s “Flex x Cop,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end. Meanwhile, Jung Eun Chae has joined the cast as veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, the new leader of Jin Yi Soo’s team.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, JIn Yi Soo, Joo Hye Ra, Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun), and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi) take over an airport runway in the middle of the night. As the squad makes a dramatic arrival on the runway, Jin Yi Soo holds up a megaphone with his trademark swagger.

Later, Joo Hye Ra looks right at home on Jin Yi Soo’s private jet, laughing comfortably in a relaxed pose that suggests she’s now fully adapted to his “money-fueled” investigation style.

To find out where Jin Yi Soo’s team is headed on his private jet, catch the next episode of “Flex x Cop 2” on August 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)