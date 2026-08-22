Park Eun Bin Meets Yang Se Jong As A Murder Suspect After Their Breakup In 'Spooky In Love'

This is definitely not the reunion we wanted!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” tvN’s “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Spoilers

Previously on “Spooky in Love,” Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) and Ma Gang Wook (Yang Se Jong) fell for one another while investigating unsolved cases. After initially entering a fake engagement, they ultimately became a real couple and even held an engagement party.

However, both Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook found themselves facing crises due to the sabotage of a jealous and obsessive Kang Min Hwan (Ong Seong Wu), who had failed to win Cheon Yeo Ri’s heart. Later, when Ma Gang Wook’s grandmother approached Cheon Yeo Ri with concerns about their relationship potentially shortening her grandson’s lifespan, Cheon Yeo Ri made the painful choice to break up with him out of love.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook cross paths in another unexpected coincidence immediately after their breakup. When Ma Gang Wook receives a report and arrives at the scene, he is shocked to find Cheon Yeo Ri holding a blood-stained pipe that appears to be stained with the victim’s blood.

Suddenly a murder suspect, Cheon Yeo Ri finds herself in a standoff with the police as a startled Ma Gang Wook looks on with a complicated mix of emotions.

To find out how this suspenseful situation plays out, catch the next episode of “Spooky in Love” on August 22 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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