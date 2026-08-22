Jung Jun Won Collapses While Searching For Kong Hyo Jin On A Mountain In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

Get ready for another flashback to Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won’s past romance on the next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer”!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Spoilers

The previous episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” revealed how Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) first met years ago. During a past mission, Yu Bo Na saved Kwon Tae Sung when she found him unconscious and bleeding. Later, the two dramatically ran into each other again when Kwon Tae Sung discovered Yu Bo Na standing precariously on the edge of a hospital rooftop.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yu Bo Na and Kwon Tae Sung gaze into one another’s eyes while spending time alone on a snowy mountain. A burned-out Yu Bo Na had previously headed to the isolated mountain lodge in order to get away from everything, while Kwon Tae Sung had hovered by her side.

Later on, Yu Bo Na steps out to hunt for food during her stay at the lodge, displaying her skills as a “one shot, one kill” sniper. However, things take an unexpected turn when Kwon Tae Sung wanders the mountain searching for Yu Bo Na, who had suddenly disappeared with a hunting rifle, and ultimately winds up collapsing.

Meanwhile, the hidden story of Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi)’s painful past and why he became a police officer will also be revealed on the upcoming episode.

While performing memorial rites for his parents with his friend Kwon Tae Sung by his side, Lee Dong Jin finally opens up and releases the pent-up emotions he’s been hiding all this time.

The next episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” will air on August 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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