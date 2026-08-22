Ha Seok Jin And Hani Face Unexpected Truths As They Try To Find New Love In 'Love On The Menu'

“Love on the Menu” has previewed the upcoming episode!

KBS 2TV’s “Love on the Menu” tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously, Kim Moo Jin visited Jang Seo Hyun (Lee Joo Yeon) at the hospital, saying they should start dating. Meanwhile, Han Gyu Rim also asked Jo Heung Sik (Bae Jung Nam) out.

The newly released stills depict Kim Moo Jin and Jang Seo Hyun appearing to have grown closer to each other. Jang Seo Hyun wears an affectionate and happy smile, amazed that her dreams of dating Kim Moo Jin have come true and piquing curiosity for their romance.

Meanwhile, Jo Heung Sik unexpectedly visits Han Gyu Rim’s ex Kim Moo Jin for a conversation after Han Gyu Rim asks him out. The tense atmosphere raises questions about what conversation the two could have shared.

Furthermore, Han Gyu Rim and her younger sister Han Gyu Young (Park You Na) are also surrounded by a tense atmosphere. While Han Gyu Rim sets out to correct the lies made by her sister, Han Gyu Young confesses the truth to Han Gyu Rim, causing her great shock.

The next episode of “Love on the Menu” will air on August 22 at 8 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Love on the Menu” on Viki:

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