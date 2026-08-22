Watch: Song Kang, Lee Jun Young, And Jang Gyuri Showcase Intense Chemistry At Poster Shoot For 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas'

tvN’s “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has unveiled a new making-of video!

“Four Hands” is a piano term referring to two people playing a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” follows the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of Kang Pio (Song Kang) and Choi Jeong Yo (Lee Jun Young), who meet at an arts high school, tracing their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

The new making-of video depicts Song Kang and Lee Jun Young posing together for the drama’s poster shoot. In the meantime, Jang Gyuri has fun testing out the piano. Shy after seeing the making-of camera, she tries to explain, “I’m actually good at playing the piano.”

Switching to wearing a school uniform, Jang Gyuri jokes, “Usually, people say it feels just like yesterday [since they wore their school uniform.] But for me, it feels like my past life. It feels like a really long time ago.”

Song Kang and Lee Jun Young also transform into students, taking photos that feel like student ID and graduation photos. However, when asked whether he prefers the school uniform or suit, Song Kang picks the suit, saying he prefers wearing his current suit much more.

Check out the making-of video below!

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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